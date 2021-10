There's always a sensual element to TOM FORD's clothes - this blouse is cut from silk-georgette left sheer through the sleeves and at the hem to reveal hints of bare skin. It has long wraparound ties and an alluring keyhole front. Wear it to evening events with a black pencil skirt and your tallest heels. Shown here with: [TOM FORD Skirt id1151891], [SAINT LAURENT Shoulder bag id1163299], [SAINT LAURENT Sandals id1162055], [Balenciaga Earrings id1119204].