slip Silk Headband The Knot in Pink. The slip Pure Silk Headband features a lightweight knot design and a gathered slipsilk covered elastic back. The durable, super-soft, comfortable fabric helps keeps hair in place and out of your face while being gentle on your delicate hair.. In Pink. Made from 100% highest grade (6A) long fiber mulberry silk with a thickness of 22 momme. Anti-crease & anti-breakage. Non-toxic dyes. SLIP-WU15. 857032008494. In 2003, slip Co-Founder and CEO Fiona Stewart was prescribed acne medication which resulted in extremely sensitive skin and thinning hair. Her dermatologist suggested sleeping on a silk pillowcase. Unable to find one, she sourced the best silk she could find and wrapped it around her pillow. The results were dramatic and immediate, she's never looked back. She had stumbled upon a long-forgotten beauty secret - and slip was born.