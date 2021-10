Crafted of diaphanous layers of gauzy silk organza, this midi sits high on the waist and flutters to a light-as-air A-line silhouette. Banded waist Asymmetric hem Lined Silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT A-line silhouette About 36" long Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Msgm > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. MSGM. Color: Black. Size: 4.