High style from famous Hanes Silk Reflections hosiery. Wear these gorgeous Hanes thigh-highs to feel sexy. or simply carefree and comfortable. Silky-sheer stretch knit clings to your curves for a super soft flawless finish. Lacy thigh bands stay up securely, thanks to gentle knit-in elastic. Cool Comfort fabric treatment wicks moisture to keep you feeling cool and dry. Sheer toe lets you step out in style in sandals and strappy shoes. 20 denier sheer appearance. May be slightly imperfect.