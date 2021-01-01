Enza Costa Silk Rib Long Sleeve Henley Top in White 90% rayon 10% silk. Made in USA. Hand wash. Half snap button front closures. Lightweight jersey rib fabric. Banded cuffs. Semi-sheer. ENZF-WS571. PSR3635. About the designer: For designer Enza Costa, it's all about transforming everyday basics into luxury essentials crafted with featherweight blends of fine cotton, cashmere, and silk. Each piece is consciously handmade in Los Angeles from locally knitted fabrics. The daughter of Italian immigrants, Enza Costa returned to Italy to study fashion in Florence, before launching her first collection from her home in Venice Beach, California in 2007. Her collections are designed around effortless style that accentuates the silhouette with cool formalism and casual expression.