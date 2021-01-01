Enza Costa Silk Rib Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Top in Black. - size XL (also in L, S, XS) Enza Costa Silk Rib Off the Shoulder Long Sleeve Top in Black. - size XL (also in L, S, XS) 87% viscose 10% silk 3% lycra. Made in USA. Machine wash. Ribbed stretch fabric. Center seam at back. ENZA-WS921. SRS3698. Designer of Enza Costa, Rogue, is a Canadian born based in Los Angeles. The line consists of comfortable yet luxurious fabrics like silk, cashmere, and supima and definitely brings to the collection a sort of understated sheer elegance. A staple must-have in any wardrobe, her tees are featured on celebs like Kristen Bell and Jennifer Lopez.