Effortless elegance is rendered in lustrous woven silk for a dreamy style that's finished with two button-and-loop closures on the side. Smooth front waistband Front darts Button-and-loop side closures Elasticized back waistband Inseam, about 1.75" Silk Hand wash Imported. Lingerie - La Perla Foundations > La Perla > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. La Perla. Color: Black. Size: Large.