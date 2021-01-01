La Perla Silk Short Slip Dress in White 100% silk. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Adjustable shoulder straps. Semi-sheer. LAPF-WD5. CFILPD0020291. About the designer: In 1954, Ada Masotti appointed herself as a master atelier of corsetry. Working in a small laboratory in Bologna, Italy, Ada created with a passion to impart “il mestiere di creare bellezza” or the art of creating beauty.” The lingerie was presented like jewels situated in velvet-lined boxes, and thus the name La Perla was born. Since its birth, La Perla has followed the evolution of the female body through ever-changing fashion trends, transmitting the spirit of the time through lingerie.