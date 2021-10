Crafted in strong, grained leather with neat, cut-edge details, Silk Street is the latest addition to our timeless collection of tote bags. Given a gentle, contemporary update by our designers, it showcases a hint of extra hardware in the form of rivet studs and is finished with our new hanging Radley key fob - complete with our playful Scottie dog. A sophisticated choice in every colourway, Silk Street is made for any woman who wants a spacious and stylish sidekick. (Clearance)