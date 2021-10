An intriguing twist. These highly polished hoop earrings are designed in an alluring graduated and twisted fashion. Created by a process called electroforming, they lend bold appeal without being heavy to wear. From UltraFine(R) 950 Silver Nickel-Free Jewelry. A technologically advanced silver alloy is used to produce UltraFine 950 Silver products, making them tarnish resistant, hypoallergenic, and nickel free.