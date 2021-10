Dressed up or down, this highly polished round bead necklace is perfectly suited for any occasion. The simple design of this timeless treasure embraces both classic elegance and modern sophistication. From UltraFine(R) 950 Silver Nickel-Free Jewelry. A technologically advanced silver alloy is used to produce UltraFine 950 Silver products, making them tarnish resistant, hypoallergenic, and nickel free.