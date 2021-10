The Silver Comet/Chief Ladiga Trail is a popular rail trail that runs through Georgia and Alabama. How many rail trails have you biked, jogged or hiked? Great gift for hikers, joggers, walkers, cyclists, in-line roller skaters, and all who like to take advantage of multi-use trails. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.