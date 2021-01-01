Silver Tone Bike Crank Cap Bicycle Shaft Axis Screw Crank Bolts Plate Bicycle Crankset Screw Cap Fit 20mm Crankset

Wide Application: Suitable for most mountain bikes with hollow shafts. It is used for bicycle integrated hollow crankset, side of the crankset. Good Replacement: It is a good replacement for the old or broken one. Match for the crank screw hole. It fits for 20mm crankset. Function: The crank cap can be used to fix the crank of the chain, a good accessory for riding. Easy Installation: With the small size, it is convenient for bicycle installation. Durable Material: The crank cap is made of aluminum alloy, durable, corrosion resistant and long service life.