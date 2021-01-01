TaylorMade SIM DHY Hybrid Driving Iron, Right Hand, Men's

The New Shape of Versatility: Features a wide, yet playable sole designed for all conditions Perfect for shots off the tee, from the fairway and from difficult lies Offers a refined and clean look at address Low CG Hollow Body Construction: Delivers clean aesthetics while also allowing for a low and back CG placement for a higher trajectory and peak height with enhanced playability and improved sound management compared to SIM UDI Loft and lie can be adjusted +/-2 degrees to accommodate a wide array of swings