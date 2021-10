SIM2 MAX DRAW FAIRWAY Multi-Material Construction for explosive distance New V Steel™ Design to enhance forgiveness while maintaining low CG properties C300 Steel Twist Face® allows for explosive ball speeds Thru-Slot Speed Pocket™ designed to maximize face flexibility for greater ball speed and forgiveness Launch: High Launch with Mid Spin Flight Bias: Draw Grip: Golf Pride Z- Grip 47g 0.620 (Black/Grey) Round