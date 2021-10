Made in France, this diamond lace ear cuff is from Nouvel Heritage's Vendome Lace Collection. A simple ear cuff perfect for adding a glamorous yet edgy touch to your curated ear. Slide the ear cuff on by starting at the top of the ear and bringing it down the side of the ear until it fits snuggly on your ear. Handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold. Detailed in diamonds, totaling 0.08 carat. The opening measures 3/16-across. Ear cuff measures 1/8-in. thick and 5/8-in. in diameter.