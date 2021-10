Simple Distressed Ballet Text For Friends That Dance is a great idea for Christmas or birthday for a dancing daughter, sister, niece, or granddaughter. Girls can take this to ballet class, rehearsal, the studio, or the theater for a recital. The fun text design on this print makes it perfect with your leotard when going to pointe, chasse, jete, or just dance on the barre or the stage. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem