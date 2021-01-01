Simple Linen Quilt + Shams - KING / SHAM PAIR - Also in: QUEEN / SHAM PAIR, QUEEN / QUILT, KING / QUILT

*Sham and Quilt sold separately* - Quilt comes in Queen or King, Sham comes in a pair of 2 in Queen or King The Simple Linen Quilt + Shams are the newest addition to the Simple Linen Collection. Made of European linen, finished, woven and stonewashed in Portugal, the quilts and shams have a relaxed, lived in look. Linen is our favorite choice for bedding as it is both breathable and soft, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Quilted in a 3.5"x3.5" grid pattern and finished with a self bound hem, the quilt adds a year round alternative to a classic duvet. The Quilted Shams add a tonal texture or punch to your bedding. The collection is available Queen and King (quilts) and Standard and King (shams - set of 2) across twelve colorways: Blush, Rust, Terracotta, Mustard, Olive, Sage, Sky, Peacock, Navy, Black, Light Grey and White.