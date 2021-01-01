Show off your classic surf style with the Volcom Simply Solid Bodysuit. Next-to-skin bodysuit features an allover color block design. ECONYL recycled yarn is produced from recycled fish nets and other nylon reducing landfill waste and pollution. Round neckline. Half-zip placket at center front. Long raglan sleeves allow for a wider range of motion. No cups for an adjusted fit. Moderate leg openings. Cheeky rear coverage. Volcom brand markings throughout. Body: 78% nylon, 22% elastane; Lining: 92% polyester, 8% elastane. Hand wash cold, line dry in the shade. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.