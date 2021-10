Metal: Sterling silverStones: Simulated aquamarine and cubic zirconiaClosure: Spring-ringDimensions: 18" long cable chainPendant Size: 7.5x11.5mm longCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: ImportedGemstones may be treated and may require special care.Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.Disclaimer: Metal may be rhodium plated to enhance appearance and reduce tarnishing.