The particular stone associated with the month you were born is thought to possess therapeutic influences and the power to heal. Pick the jewel that means the most to you and wear it all day long with this elegant eternity band studded by simulated diamonds and stones. 1/8" width Sterling silver bonded with platinum/simulated diamond, simulated yellow topaz, simulated pink tourmaline, lab-grown sapphire, lab-grown ruby, peridot, simulated