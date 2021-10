Andrea Fohrman's necklace is perfect for injecting some color - and positivity - into your outfit. Made by hand from 14-karat gold, it has a dainty chain strung with a trio of rainbows encrusted with vibrant sapphires, emeralds and amethysts. Wear it with the [matching anklet id1278810] and [earring id1157436] for the most impact. Wear it with: [Andrea Fohrman Ring id1214435], [Andrea Fohrman Ring id1214434], [Andrea Fohrman Bracelet id1278807].