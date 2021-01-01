Converse SINGLE SHOE - Chuck Taylor(r) All Star(r) Shoreline Slip

This shoe is part of the . It is being sold as a SINGLE shoe . If you need assistance buying single or different size shoes, please click From the coastline to the promenade, give your style a spring-time vibe with the Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline slip-ons from Converse! Please note: The size on the bottom of the shoe is the UK size. Please refer to the inside tongue label for the U.S. size. Canvas uppers. Unlined with a cushioned insole for all-day comfort. Slip-on construction with removable laces for a personalized look. Elastic collar with heel pull tab for a close, comfy fit. Signature Chuck Taylor All Star rubber toe box, textured toe bumper, contrast sidewall trim, medial-side air vent portholes and All Star heel patch. Rubber midsole. Classic Converse diamond-pattern rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8 Left, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.