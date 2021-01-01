This shoe is part of the . It is being sold as a SINGLE shoe . If you need assistance buying single or different size shoes, please click The Merrell SINGLE SHOE- Coldpack Ice+ Moc Waterproof shoe keeps winter in check with its superior protection and reliable underfoot comfort. Please note that this shoe is for outdoor use only and not intended for use on indoor surfaces and may cause scuffing. Full grain leather upper. M Select DRY seals out water and lets moisture escape so you can stay dry on the move. Waterproof membrane is treated with M Select FRESH to reduce shoe odor. Protective toe cap. Conductor fleece lining for added warmth. EVA removable footbed with Merrell Air Cushion in the heel that absorbs shock and adds stability. EVA midsole offers both underfoot comfort and support. Molded nylon arch shank for lightweight stability. Vibram Arctic Grip outsole provides unparalleled traction on ice even in the most extreme winter conditions. 5mm sole lug depth. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.