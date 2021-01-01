Lola Hats Single Take Hat in Nude Self: 100% cottonTrim: 100% wheat straw. Made in USA. Brim measures approx 6 in length. LHAF-WA29. 8365. About the designer: Growing up with artist and writer parents in Paris, Lola Ehrlich was encouraged to explore her creative side throughout her upbringing. After quitting ballet, she moved from Paris to New York in the ‘70s and in 1989 officially open the doors to her first millinery shop located on the East Village. At her atelier stationed in Brooklyn is where her creations come to life, specializing in one-of-a-kind hats custom made by hand. Leading fashion publications soon followed as her sophisticated statement designs graced the pages of Vogue Italia as well as the runways of influential designers.