Sio Eye & Smile Lift 4pk

Crow's feet and laugh lines are no laughing matter. Luckily, SiO can help. Made of medical grade silicone, SiO patches comfortably hug your skin, gently compressing it to stay flat and smooth. This doctor-recommended eye and laugh line treatment intensifies hydration and supports skin's ability to retain moisture, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. See results with laugh lines and eye wrinkles in just a few hours! Continue to use the patches to help prevent new wrinkles from forming. When medical grade silicone is placed on the skin, it creates a micro-climate between the skin and the silicone. This unique microclimate helps the skin heal itself as two things happen. First, the occlusive layer of the patch draws moisture up from skin's lower layers, allowing the skin to hydrate from the inside out. The moisture rises to the outside layer of the skin allowing it to plump, fill in and smooth itself. Second, the compression of the patch flattens existing lines and prevents new ones from forming. The result is the diminished appearance of wrinkles, and the optimum environment for skin rejuvenation over time.