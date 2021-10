Get ready for that weekend barbeque party with the Original Penguin Sippin' 'N Flippin' Tee. This cotton T-shirt is constructed with a crew neck, short sleeves and front graphic featuring a grilling tool with a beer bottle for the perfect mixture of food and drinks! Pullover construction. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.