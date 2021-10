Perfect for year-round wear, this fitted T-shirt is cut from corespun merino wool-blend jersey that keeps you cool in the heat and warm in the cold. Plus, it's super soft without making you feel itchy or clammy and resists odor like magic. V-neck Short sleeves 198g ultralight jersey 83% merino wool, 12% nylon, 5% Lycra(R) elastane Machine wash, line dry Imported Women's Clothing This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Ingredients