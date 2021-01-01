Ancient Greek Sandals Siriti Kalomira Slide in Brown. - size 40 (also in 36, 37, 38, 39) Ancient Greek Sandals Siriti Kalomira Slide in Brown. - size 40 (also in 36, 37, 38, 39) Suede upper with leather sole. Made in Greece. Gold-tone studs and accents. ANCR-WZ96. SIRITI KALOMIRA. Born with strong roots in Ancient Greek myth and tradition, Greek-raised designers Christina Martini and Nikolas Minoglou co-founded Ancient Greek Sandals to reflect traditional craftsmanship and quality. Using natural tan leathers and techniques from many days-past, the line exudes quality while maintaining timeless design.