Black Sistas Queen Melanin African American Women Pride T-Shirt

This Sistas pride design is a great gift to celebrate black history month and strong black, educated women. Your mom, grandma, sister, aunt, girlfriend or cousin will love displaying their black cultural pride with this tee, gift for black girlfriend This Black Sistas Queen Melanin African American Women tee is a great gift for black women who are proud of their melanin skin, natural beauty, hair and Afrocentric culture, sistar queen tshirt, funny tshirt, pride black woman tshirt, gift for mom Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem