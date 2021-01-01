Sitting Bull Lakota Chief Indigene Peoples Signature Premium T-Shirt

(CCO Licence) Beautiful Sitting Bull picture with signature for indigenous people, Indiana and lovers of ancient cultures. Matches the Sitting Bull book and poster. Great design for indigenous people in America. Sitting Bull photo design, as a reminder of the orange day. Sitting Bull was tribal chief and medicine man of the Hunkpapa Lakota Sioux. Great Sitting Bull Design. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.