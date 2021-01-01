Sitting Bull Native American Indian Chief Lakota Sioux Pride T-Shirt

Sitting Bull led his people against Custer & the Army in a historical victory. He led crazy horse, was a renowned leader & holy man, leading his Lakota Sioux people in challenging times, even working in the famous Wild West Show. Killed at Standing Rock Indian Reservation during an attempted arrest, he remains a Native American hero and martyr to this day, a symbol of the spirit of his Lakota people and their will to continue their way of life with dignity in the American West. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem