Deepa Siva Puffed Headband By Deepa in Beige

Intricate embroidery and eye-catching embellishments ensure that this headband infuses your 'do with a fairytale-like finish. About Deepa Husband-and-wife duo Jay Lakhani and Deepa Gurnani teamed up in 2005 to marry their fashion expertise and start their own line named after Deepa. By combining their veteran experience in the industry Deepa embroidered pieces for Alexander McQueen and Fendi, while Jay worked as a jewelry designer for Tiffany and Bvlgari they created a collection as unique and distinctive as themselves. Each easy-to-wear piece is handcrafted in India by artisans skilled in the centuries-old traditions of intricate embroidery and embellishment.