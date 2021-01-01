Sixinu in-Ear Earphone Gaming Headset Stereo Headphone with Mic for PC Phone Notebook

?[Musical Instrument Vocal] is a fun-filled musical instrument for children, which greatly promotes children's creativity, music, hand and eye coordination. Cultivate their love of playing musical instruments. Our musical instruments are made of high-quality materials, with good sound and durability.[Safety and environmental protection] The materials used have passed environmental protection inspections. Even if children use them, they don't have to worry about any problems. They take care of children's health in all aspects, and children can play with 633% peace of mind.[Easy to learn and play] Our products can be used to learn musical instruments, cultivate artistic accomplishments, greatly enrich children's extracurricular life, and give children a happy childhood.[Exquisite gift] This product can be used as a gift for your children or friends, so that they can feel your strong love in daily use.[Multiple Use Mode Selection] There are a total of multiple modes to choose