6th Grade Level Unlocked! Say Hello Sixth Grade in style. First day of school for elementary school Girl/Boy student from Mom to son, daughter, kids, child, teen, youth, adults & friends. a must have on the back to school supply list This 6th Grade Gamer Makes a perfect back-to-school present for Gamers Students & Teachers. 6th Grade Level Unlocked Gamer First Day Of School Gaming. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem