Sixth Grade Squad Unicorn Narwhal Team 6th Grade T Shirt for students, teachers, kids, and adults on the first day of school or graduation day. Perfect shirt for the whole Sixth Grade Team to wear with pride on the big day. This awesome shirt features a team of unicorn and narwhal with cute texts and joyful theme design. Also a great outfit to wear on teacher appreciation day, school trip, school party, graduation, or any special day at school. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem