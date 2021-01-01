Roller Derby Skate Corporation Bevo Swiss Platinum Race Rated Bearings

Get maximum performance with the Roller Derby Skate Corp® Bevo™ Swiss Platinum Race Rated Bearings (chrome). Designed to surpass the quality of standard bearings, the Bevo™ Swiss Platinum Race Rated bearings are made with Chrome Steel which not only increases the lifespan of the bearings, but ensures a faster smoother ride. Go above your potential with the Roller Derby Skate Corp® Bevo Swiss Platinum Race Race rated bearings. FEATURES: Made with Chrome Steel - to increase lifespan of the bearings Designed to ensure a faster and smoother ride Custom DEEP Groove Channel reduces vibration and roll resistance Self-channeling synthetic lubricants used Chrome color Model: 6080SE Roller Derby Skate Corporation