Skateboard Heart Skating Skater Kickflip Gift Idea T-Shirt

Your heart beats for skating and for your skateboard? Do you want to show your friends and family what you love and what your heart beats for? Then get this heart-shaped skateboard design with skateboard wheels and a broken deck. Whether you are riding in the skate park or on the half pipe and quarter pipe. You can do any trick on the deck? You can kick flip, backflip, Ollie and love grind and slide? Get the skateboard heart now as a gift or gift idea for other skaters. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem