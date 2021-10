Retro Vintage Skater, Skateboarder Girls Gifts. Skateboard and Skateboarding lovers tee. Gift for Long Board or longboard lovers Great colorful, trendy 80s sunset design in classic distressed style with popular, awesome seventies, eighties and nineties old school colors. Retro futurism design art style with elements of synthwave, aesthetic vaporwave and modern geometric retrowave. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem