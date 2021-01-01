From skateboard unicorn skateboarding apparel
Skateboard Unicorn Skate Fan Skateboarding Skater Life Tote Bag
This skateboard unicorn is for skateboarders who like doing kickflips and tricks in streets or skateboard parks. A gift for a skateboard lover who is a fan of magical unicorns. Ideal skateboarding clothes to wear while doing skateboard stunts. Looking for a skating design? Are you a skater girl or skater boy who just really loves skateboards? If yes, then show your passion for skateboards with this style. Grab your skateboard deck, do a heelflip and just enjoy riding your skateboard. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.