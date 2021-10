FEATURES: Table Dimensions: 108" L x 24.75" W x 59.5" H Playing surface: 80" L x 17.75" W Designed with a poly-seal to be scratch-resistant Wood is made for long-lasting durability Pedestal-style legs for stability Made with automatic ball return system Plexiglass ball deflector prevents damage to surroundings 2 player, electronic, LED scoring system with sound Runs on an AC adapter or batteries (4 AA batteries not included)