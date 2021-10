Show off the intricate mechanics of this automatic watch featuring a skeletal dial framed by bold indexes and a glossy bezel marking ten-minute increments. Its set on a sturdy dual-finish bracelet. 43mm case; 14.2mm case depth; 22mm band width Adjustable bracelet; links can be removed at your local Nordstrom. Deployant clasp closure Automatic movement Mineral crystal face Stainless steel Imported