tarte Sketch & Set™ Brow Pencil and Tinted Gel Black Brown

A two-in-one brow tool featuring a full-size, ultra-slim pencil with micro tip to fill in brows and tinted gel to keep them in place all day. Highlighted Ingredients: - Babassu: Nurtures and conditions brow hair- Amazonian Clay: Minimizes oil around the hair follicle to balance skin and keep pigment in place- Vitamin E: Acts as an emollient and antioxidant. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil, and triclosan. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: This thin, tapered spoolie is great for targeted precision and mess-free application.