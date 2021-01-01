From breckenridge colorado local

Ski Breck Simple Traditional Breckenridge Colorado Locals Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Ski Classic Breckenridge Colorado Alpine Mountain Terrain Breckenridge Skier that just skis around the Mountain w/– a no fear – Thats it | Cool Gift for Skiers in Breckenridge Colorado at Christmas (Xmas) or Holiday Party Present Idea Breckenridge CO Normal Styled Alpine Skier Mountaintop Panorama Breckenridge Colorado skier & freestyle technique w/– waxed skis sliding down the Mountain like an Ice Skater | Perfect for ski plowing snow in Breckenridge Colorado 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com