Ski Breck Simple Traditional Breckenridge Colorado Locals Tote Bag

Ski Classic Breckenridge Colorado Alpine Mountain Terrain Breckenridge Skier that just skis around the Mountain w/– a no fear – Thats it | Cool Gift for Skiers in Breckenridge Colorado at Christmas (Xmas) or Holiday Party Present Idea Breckenridge CO Normal Styled Alpine Skier Mountaintop Panorama Breckenridge Colorado skier & freestyle technique w/– waxed skis sliding down the Mountain like an Ice Skater | Perfect for ski plowing snow in Breckenridge Colorado 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.