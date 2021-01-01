Ski Loveland Retro Vintage Sun Cool Loveland CO Tote Bag

Ski Abstract Sun 80s Retro Sci–Fi Futuristic Sun 1990s Party Loveland Style Females/Males Boy & Girls & Loveland Wear w/– a Laidback & Authentic 80s/90s style for Skiing in Loveland | Winter Gear for Ski Trips or Spring Break to Loveland Loveland CO Miami Night 80s Geometric Abstract Disco Party Sun Digital Sun Rad Party Winter Gear for Loveland CO | Local design w/– a refreshing graphic thats Popular in Loveland CO | Cool Heli–Boarder carving up untouched powder faces 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.