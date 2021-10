This retro, distressed Snow Ski Park City,Utah design features a high performance skier shredding the slopes. Perfect to wear in town and on the mountain in Utah. Snow Skiing, Snow Boarding and Mountain Sports in Utah. KULAWIND: T-Shirts & Gear that help you celebrate and remember the memories you created on your vacation with vintage Retro Vacation Designs for all lifestyles, to see more please click on our brand: KULAWIND Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem