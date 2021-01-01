jane iredale Skin Accumax Triple Pack (180 capsules)

jane iredale Skin Accumax Triple Pack is specially formulated with an advanced biocomplex of essential vitamins that support vital cell functions for clear and radiant skin. Ideal for all skin types, including problematic, this unique formulation includes antioxidants and a phytonutrient, diindolylmethane, that help restore vitality and support overall skin health.Key Ingredients:Vitamin A: helps mitigate acne symptoms by sloughing out bacteria from poresVitamin C: provides antioxidant protection and boosts collagen productionVitamin E: prevents signs of premature aging and free radical damageDiindolylmethane (DIM): a phytonutrient identified in cruciferous vegetables