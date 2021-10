What it is: Our Skin & Lip Balm is multi-purpose and can be used to moisturize lips, hands, under eye area or any other dry spots. 100% Natural. Made with premium ingredients including shea butter, cocoa butter, green tea seed oil and coconut oil. This balm is travel/TSA friendly and can be used on-the-go. How to use: Apply as often as needed to lips, hands, under eye area, or any other dry spots. 0.5 oz. Free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates Made in USA