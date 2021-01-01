Neutrogena Skin Balancing Fragrance Free Milky Cleanser - 6.3 fl oz

Gently cleanse, moisturize, and soothe skin in one step with Neutrogena Skin Balancing Milky Facial Cleanser. From a dermatologist-rmended skincare brand, this milk face wash for dry, sensitive skin melts away dirt and impurities while hydrating skin, leaving it clean and balanced. The fragrance-free daily cleanser contains dermatologist-grade 2percent polyhydroxy acid, a powerful liquid exfoliant and moisturizing humectant that decongests down to your pores while conditioning skin. Gentle and hypoallergenic, the skin-smoothing face wash respects skin's natural pH and moisture barrier. It's also fragrance-free, formulated without soap, sulfate, phthalate, alcohol, and dye. For fresh, soft skin, add this milky facial cleanser for dry, Digital Shelf Reminder: TM/CAPs not allowed, and any changes must be within character count. The values include spaces. sensitive skin to your daily skincare routine. Apply to wet or dry skin and massage gently, then wipe off with tissue or rinse with water.