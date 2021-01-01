Keep your skin looking its best with the Baxter of California Skin Care 1-2-3 Set. This trio of products is designed to care for all of your skin's needs, balancing out your complexion and controlling oil production without drying out your face. Contains: Daily Face Wash - 300ml: The rich texture feels luxurious on your skin, yet is gentle enough for daily use. It removes excess oil and impurities, without stripping away vital moisture. Herbal Mint Toner - 300ml: Alcohol-free, this astringent deep cleanses pores to remove dirt and oil, leaving skin refreshed with a matte finish. Oil Free Moisturiser - 120ml: Lightweight and smooth, it provides intense hydration without leaving an oily residue.